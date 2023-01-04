Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 20,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,659,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,609,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

