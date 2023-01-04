Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 20,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,659,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.
Chewy Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,609,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.