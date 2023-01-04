Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.19. 24,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,991. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

