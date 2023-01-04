Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for about 9.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. 18,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,094. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

