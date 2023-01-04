Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.45

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 11675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

