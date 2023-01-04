Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Cenntro Electric Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 236,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,964,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,427,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

