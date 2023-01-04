Celo Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $247.00 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

