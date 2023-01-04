Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Celanese Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. 1,024,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,702. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.