CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

CBAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,974. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

