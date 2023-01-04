Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

