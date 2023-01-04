Cashaa 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $203,548.41 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $203,548.41 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

