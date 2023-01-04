Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 32,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

