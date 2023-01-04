Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

