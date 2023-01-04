CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

