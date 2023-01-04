Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded Cargotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Cargotec Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.