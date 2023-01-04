Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $9.14 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and $203.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.33 or 0.07417785 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032825 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070026 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061420 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008453 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023719 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,887,931 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
