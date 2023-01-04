Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

