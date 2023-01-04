Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires 1,011 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after buying an additional 304,540 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,686. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.

