Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 530 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,740. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $355.21 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

