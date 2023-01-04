Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 180 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 69.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.94. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,746. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

