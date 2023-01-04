Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 11,115 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,739. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

