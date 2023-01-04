Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,362. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.