Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 493,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 11,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

