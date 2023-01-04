Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.56.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,713. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $356.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

