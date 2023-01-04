Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.42 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,931. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

