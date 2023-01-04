Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.18 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,043 shares of company stock worth $175,283 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.