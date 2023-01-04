Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,741. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

