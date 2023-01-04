Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,184. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

