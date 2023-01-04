Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for about 2.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,572. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.