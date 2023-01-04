Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $143.13. 22,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.