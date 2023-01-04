Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,922 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. 23,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

