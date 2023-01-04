Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 35,708 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,293,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,283. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

