Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 24.21% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCEF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 44,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.