Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,712. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

