Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 6,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,333. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%.

