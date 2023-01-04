Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Canon Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Canon stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Canon has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Canon Company Profile
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.