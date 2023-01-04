Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Canon has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Canon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Canon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

