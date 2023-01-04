Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cango Stock Performance

CANG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,280. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cango by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

See Also

