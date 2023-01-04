Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

