Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Lessened by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises approximately 3.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.33% of Calix worth $53,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.