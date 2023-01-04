CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$34.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at C$26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.24. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.47.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.