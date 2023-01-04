CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$34.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.24. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.47.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

