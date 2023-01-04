CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 336,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.71.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACI International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 342,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CACI International by 91.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 44,903 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth about $7,128,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 284.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.00. 183,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,816. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.12 and a 200 day moving average of $286.07. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.