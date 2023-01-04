Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cable One Trading Up 3.4 %

Cable One stock traded up $23.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $719.84. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,766.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $722.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,002.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Cable One will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cable One

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,083,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

