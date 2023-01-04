Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.82

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 5088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Buckle by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

