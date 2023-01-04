Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $19.78

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NAPA stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

