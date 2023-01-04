Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $490.32

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.32.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $414.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

