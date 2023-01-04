Brokerages Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT at $50.80

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Holcim Stock Performance

Holcim stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

