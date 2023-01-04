Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

BYFC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

