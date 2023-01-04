BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BrightView Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 272,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BrightView by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

