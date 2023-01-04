Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,927. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

