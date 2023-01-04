BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Update

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRC Trading Up 0.9 %

BRCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in BRC by 19.1% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRC in the third quarter worth about $6,131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BRC by 549.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth about $7,773,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

