Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.26

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
