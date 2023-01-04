Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.26

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

